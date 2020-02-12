Judge Voids Deal Giving UNC Statue To Confederate Group

HILLSBOROUGH — A judge has thrown out a settlement by the University of North Carolina's governing board that gave a Confederate heritage group a toppled statue, along with money to preserve it.

Judge Allen Baddour ruled Wednesday in Orange County court that the Sons of Confederate Veterans didn’t have standing to bring the lawsuit that led to the hastily arranged deal that gave them possession of the statue known as Silent Sam, along with $2.5 million to maintain it. He vacated the settlement and also dismissed the underlying lawsuit brought by the SCV.

Critics had questioned how the deal was quietly struck between the Confederate group and the UNC Board of Governors in a way that allowed the lawsuit and settlement to be filed in quick succession and then approved by Baddour just before Thanksgiving.

Silent Sam stood on the Chapel Hill campus for more than 100 years until protesters toppled it in August 2018. Critics say the statue symbolized racism and white supremacist views, while supporters argue it honored the memory of ancestors who died in the Civil War.

A group of students had challenged the settlement in court. Baddour ruled last December that the students couldn't intervene in the case, but he wanted to hear more from the statewide governing board and the Confederate heritage group about whether the group had standing to file the lawsuit in the first place.

