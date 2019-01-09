Less Politically Imbalanced General Assembly Begins In Raleigh

A less politically imbalanced North Carolina General Assembly begins its two-year session with Democrats holding more seats since Republicans took over the legislature in 2011.

The GOP still controls the House and Senate as one-day meetings are held Wednesday for swearings-in and choosing the top leadership posts in the chambers. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger are expected to remain at their posts.

Democrats ended the Republicans' veto-proof majorities by winning 16 additional seats in the November election. That will give Gov. Roy Cooper and fellow Democrats more leverage in thwarting the GOP agenda and pushing their own.

Republicans now hold 65 of the 120 House seats and 29 of the 50 Senate seats. After Wednesday, the session begins in earnest Jan. 30.