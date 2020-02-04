Live Coverage: President Trump's 2020 State Of The Union Address

President Donald Trump gives his third State of the Union speech Feb. 4, 2020.
Credit Whitehouse.gov
President Trump is delivering the 2020 State of the Union address, which comes under the shadow of his impeachment trial. Watch his remarks live and follow a live annotation of his remarks, including fact checks and analysis from NPR reporters.
After nearly a day-long delay, the Iowa Democratic Party started releasing results from the Monday night caucuses. The party blamed a "coding issue" with the app for its inability to release results after the caucuses, as campaigns and voters waited in anticipation.
Only 41 delegates are at stake, but Iowa is known for helping to make or break a presidential candidates' momentum. Now, the meltdown over results is prompting renewed criticism of the state's process and first-in-the-nation status.
It's presidential primary season! South Carolina is the fourth state to select its preference for the Democratic presidential candidate – behind Iowa (Feb. 3), New Hampshire (Feb. 11) and Nevada (Feb. 22), and the election is fast approaching. Here's what you need to know.