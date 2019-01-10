Man Arrested And Charged In 1995 Sexual Assault Case

A man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in southwest Charlotte more than 20 years ago.

CMPD says Nathaney Davis, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with raping the woman, then 23, in June of 1995.

Officials say that the victim was walking along Nations Ford Road when she was approached by two armed males who robbed her before one sexually assaulted her. According to CMPD, a sexual assault kit was initially tested in 1995 and DNA evidence found through additional testing on the kit last year led to Davis being identified as a suspect.

The department says the additional testing was part of a federal grant CMPD received. A spokesperson told WFAE that DNA testing was unavailable as part of sexual assault kit tests in 1995.

Davis is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.