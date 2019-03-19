Man Charged With Killing Uptown Carjacking Suspect

Police have charged a 24-year-old man with murder in the death of a carjacking suspect who was shot in uptown Charlotte early Saturday.

CMPD says Albert Washington was arrested Monday after a traffic stop in north Charlotte. He has been charged with killing Brandon Christopher Clark, as well as with shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of marijuana.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in a parking lot on West Trade Street at Poplar Street. A man called police to say his car had been stolen at gunpoint, and the suspect was still sitting in the vehicle. The caller remained on the phone as the suspect reportedly exited the car and was shot.

When police and MEDIC arrived, they found 20-year-old Clark dead.

Washington is being held without bail in Mecklenburg County Jail. He's due in court Wednesday.