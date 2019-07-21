Man Drowns In Lake Norman After Jumping From Pontoon Boat

A drowning was reported Saturday on Lake Norman. Local media outlets reported that a man jumped from a pontoon boat and did not resurface.

According to WBTV, the man was with about 12 other people when he jumped from the boat shortly after 2:00 p.m. Iredell County emergency crews responded to the area near the Lake Norman picnic grounds.

WSOC-TV reported that the man's body was recovered at around 6:00 p.m. from an area of Lake Norman where the water is nearly 60 feet deep.

The man's name was not immediately released. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating the death.