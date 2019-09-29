Man Found Shot To Death In North Charlotte; Police Won't Press Charges 'At This Time'

Police say a 26-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in north Charlotte and the suspected shooter has been interviewed and identified but no charges have been filed.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to the 5200 block of Henderson Circle at 1:47 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving, officers found 26-year-old Julius Frazier shot to death inside a parked vehicle.

In a news release sent out hours later, police said they had identified the shooter and decided not to file charges at this time. The release did not elaborate on the reasons behind the decision and did not identify the shooter.

The incident came hours after a similar shooting in South End, in which police found a 30-year-old man who had been shot to death. In that case, police identified the suspected shooter and also said they decided not to press charges at this time.

The shootings come amid a spike in homicides across Charlotte. Including Saturday's shootings, the city has experienced 81 reported homicides since January. Only one other year in the past decade has seen more homicides - 2017, when police reported a total of 87 homicides.