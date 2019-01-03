Man Poses As Minister, Carries Drug-Filled Bible Into Jail

A man posing as a minister was arrested after trying to smuggle drugs into the Scotland County Detention Facility in a Bible.

The Scotland County Detective Division says in a Facebook post that James Morman, 28, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday following an undercover operation that revealed Suboxone strips in the Bible he brought into the facility.

Suboxone is a prescription treatment for narcotic addictions.

Morman has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and carrying contraband within a detention facility.

An inmate at the facility, Bryson Brown, has also been charged, according to the Facebook post.

The Detective Division says during its investigation Monday an entire sweep of the facility was conducted and that “a number of items” such as illegal substances and contraband were located.

It's not clear if authorities believe Morman had visited the jail before with other drug-filled Bibles.