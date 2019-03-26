Masked Protesters Overtake Community Discussion On Affordable Housing

Protesters overtook a community event discussing Charlotte's affordable housing crisis Tuesday night.

Demonstrators wearing red masks, holding signs reading, "Charlotte Center City Partners #1 Gentrifiers. Displace The Developers. Defend Our Hoods!" and "Gentrification Is War. You Don't Fight War With Peace" got up on the stage at the Great Aunt Stella Center just outside of uptown.

The protesters chanted, "Charlotte's not just for the rich, we won't move another inch!" And "Defend our hood!" before the discussion, moderated by WFAE Chief Executive Joe O'Connor, began.

The event, titled "Neighborhoods With More Neighbors," aimed at discussing Charlotte's affordable housing shortage and the city's struggle with rapid gentrification.

The event description read, "Gentrification, a severe affordable housing shortage, and defining equitable development. Big challenges require bold solutions. Hear from two cities that took the bold step of eliminating single-family zoning. How bold is Charlotte willing to be?"

The panelists included planning directors from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Taiwo Jaiyeoba, Charlotte's director of planning. Panelists aimed to discuss efforts taken by the cities of Minneapolis and Grand Rapids to address their own housing issues.

