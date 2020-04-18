Mecklenburg County Identifies 7 Nursing Homes With Coronavirus Outbreaks

Mecklenburg County has identified seven nursing homes with coronavirus outbreaks. The county is not saying how many cases are in each facility.

The state has reported 46 outbreaks at nursing homes and residential care facilities across the state.

An outbreak is two or more positive cases at a long-term care facility.

The list of Mecklenburg County facilities:

Hunter Woods Nursing & Rehab Center

Huntersville Oaks

Pavilion Health Center

Autumn Care of Cornelius

The Social at Cotswold

Carrington Place Rehab & Living Center

The parent company of The Social at Cotswold, Thrive Senior Living, said in a statement that one resident died from COVID-19.

“This is a profoundly difficult time, and we are grieving this loss together as we extend our deepest sympathy to family and loved ones,” said the company.

A majority of residents at The Social at Cotswold have been recently tested for COVID-19, the company said. Fourteen residents tested positive, along with two staff members who are at home in self-quarantine.

Residents and family members have been notified and the company said it’s following “an aggressive approach” to keeping residents and staff healthy, following Mecklenburg County and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The county previously refused to release the names of facilities with outbreaks, but the county now says it will include a list of facilities with an outbreak in its biweekly data release.

"We hope this new information will help everyone better understand how this virus is impacting our community and the importance of protecting the most vulnerable among us," Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

In Cabarrus County, there are at least 67 cases at Five Oaks Manor in Concord.

Outbreaks at nursing homes prompted the governor earlier this month to mandate safety measure that include closing down common areas and daily testing of staff and residents.

