Mecklenburg DA Asks State To Prosecute 3 Charged In Bystander's Shooting Death

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather is asking the state Department of Justice to prosecute the charges against three people on trial for the fatal shooting of a Charlotte woman due to a possible conflict of interest. According to Merriweather, an assistant district attorney was passing by the scene at the time of the shooting when a bullet struck the ADA’s vehicle.

The ADA was not injured, Merriweather said.

Adonis Smith, 17, Tychicus Dobie, 22, and Marquis Smith, 24, face murder charges for the fatal shooting of Kendal Crank, a 27-year-old mother of two.

[Related Content: Three Arrested In Killing Of Bystander Near Uptown]

Police say she had been driving on 28th Street near North Tryon on the evening of March 28 when she got caught in the crossfire of people shooting near the intersection. Multiple reports said Crank had been driving to pick up her kids, a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old.

According to police, Crank was shot while driving, which led to her vehicle crashing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.