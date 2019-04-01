Mecklenburg EMS Ambulance Stolen While Medic Responds To Patient

A Mecklenburg EMS ambulance was stolen shortly before 11:30 a.m Monday on Executive Center Drive in Charlotte. The Medic crew were responding to a call at the time.

Following protocol, the crew locked the ambulance while with the patient, unlocking the doors when they returned to put the patient inside. Within seconds of entering the back of the ambulance, they heard someone enter the driver's seat.

When the crew received no response to their shouts to the person in the driver's seat, they exited the ambulance with the patient.

The intruder then drove the ambulance a short way while damaging multiple vehicles.

No one was injured during the incident and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police took the intruder into custody on the scene.

The patient Medic was treating was taken to an area hospital.