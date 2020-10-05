Meet The Couple Behind The Podcast 'The Black Guy Who Tips'

WFAE's "Morning Edition" host Lisa Worf talks to the creators of a podcast whose name will certainly get your attention. It’s called "The Black Guy Who Tips." The husband-wife team behind it is part of the Charlotte Podcast Festival’s lineup.

The month-long festival kicks off today and includes sessions and panels with more than 60 podcasters from the region via Zoom.

Rod and Karen Morrow approach a range of topics including pop culture, politics, and racism – sometimes with laughs, sometimes with gravity, and often alternating between the two. They’ve heard from listeners the show is like having your down south cousins in your head – and they like that. And, yeah, they get asked about the name of the podcast a lot.

Rod Morrow: Yeah, it’s a whole thing. People think it’s going to be like us preaching down to people like, “You should tip. Black people don’t tip.”

Karen Morrow: Restaurant review about “y’all need to be tipping.”

Rod Morrow: Yeah, it’s the absolute opposite of that. It’s good, though, because it means if you get past the title you bought in, you want to hear it, and then you’re like, oh, pleasantly surprised. “These are cool people.”

Lisa Worf: It's a free reign conversation, but there is definitely some structure. I mean, you got some segments, for example, the guess the race segment, where listeners have to guess the race of people who were arrested for crimes. How did that come up?

Rod Morrow: We are fans of the show "Keith and The Girl" and they would sarcastically go, uh, guess the race of this thing. It was like some stereotypical crime. And then I was like, but we don't always know the race and we watch the news and everyone plays that game. I say everyone but really, I mean, people of color. People of color play that game. I wonder who it is. I hope this crime that sounds this way is not us. And so we saw what we did was we were like let's kind of play on that. And the thing is, a lot of times it is crimes, but it's not always crimes. Sometimes it's really nice stuff. Like oh, this person adopted a bunch of puppies and it's like and the news covered their story. What race do you think they are? You know, this guy was stranded in the water and they sank three boats trying to save him. I wonder, you know, and I love when it's not the answer that people think, but it also kind of grounds the show because we're such a like political and like kind of moral show and all this stuff. And then you have this segment that's kind of like these people are also very funny and ridiculous and can be offensive at times. And I think we need that because if not, you just end up sounding like you're preaching down to people every week I'm better than you and you're stupid. And so I kind of like that funny segment because like it's funny, but it's also kind of irreverent.

Lisa Worf: How do you do political and moral and pull that off on a comedy show?

Rod Morrow: Yeah, well, our motto is nothing's wrong with a funny little motto. That's how we started the show. It's like, what's funny about this day? And I think especially as Black people and especially now like kind of ahead of our time, I guess. But especially now, if you can't laugh, I don't know what you would do.

Karen Morrow: Yes. You would be in a corner just crying. And one thing about being people of color, we have a lot of tragedy and for a lot of us, we actually find the funny things in tragedy. Like, a lot of times we get over things and then we find the jokes in it to kinda help everybody deal with it, help us deal with it, you know? And also, laughter is a form of healing in a lot of things, because if you can find a funny and you can literally heal yourself and heal other people around you and help them feel more comfortable with whatever tragedy you're going through.

Rod Morrow: Yeah, we have segments about racism. We call it Effin' with Black people. We read these things that are rare, you know, they can be very triggering, they can be whatever. And then we kind of like take the punch out of it by rating it on like, how offensive is this, how messed up does this make me feel from zero to 100. And we have the guests come on sometimes and they play with us and so we end up talking about the topic, but we don't end up necessarily talking about it in a way that is going to, you know, completely destroy the momentum of the show and take our the humor out.

Lisa Worf: The Charlotte couple has been cranking out episodes for more than ten years – and just got a deal with Spotify. They’ll be talking comedy podcasts Thursday at the Charlotte Podcast Festival – and later in the month about how to make money off of podcasts. You can sign up for their Zoom sessions or others at CharlottePodcastFestival.com.