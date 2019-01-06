Mother Dies From Injuries Sustained In East Charlotte House Fire

The toll has risen from a deadly house fire in east Charlotte that devastated a Guatemalan family last week. Local news outlets report that the mother of two children who died following the fire died from her injuries early Saturday morning.

WBTV reports the Mecklenburg County Coroner's Office has identified the mother as Ana Sanchez. Her 2-year old daughter and 9-year old son also died.

Ten people were home when the fire broke out early last Wednesday at a house on Academy Street. Seven people were taken to the hospital. Two are reportedly still in the hospital with serious injuries. WBTV reports that a 3-month-old baby is one of them.

Investigators believe the fire started from an unattended candle or candles.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe page to raise money to send the bodies of Sanchez and her children back to Guatemala for burial. The campaign has raised more than $4,200 toward its $20,000 goal.