Mother Dies From Injuries Sustained In East Charlotte House Fire

By 3 minutes ago
  • More than 30 firefighters responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    More than 30 firefighters responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.
    Fire Department / Twitter
  • A memorial formed outside the home of a Guatemalen family on Academy Street Thursday Jan. 3. Two children died from their injuries from a fire at the home.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    A memorial formed outside the home of a Guatemalen family on Academy Street Thursday Jan. 3. Two children died from their injuries from a fire at the home.
    Nick de la Canal / WFAE

The toll has risen from a deadly house fire in east Charlotte that devastated a Guatemalan family last week. Local news outlets report that the mother of two children who died following the fire died from her injuries early Saturday morning.

WBTV reports the Mecklenburg County Coroner's Office has identified the mother as Ana Sanchez.  Her 2-year old daughter and 9-year old son also died.

Ten people were home when the fire broke out early last Wednesday at a house on Academy Street. Seven people were taken to the hospital. Two are reportedly still in the hospital with serious injuries. WBTV reports that a 3-month-old baby is one of them.

Investigators believe the fire started from an unattended candle or candles.  

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe page to raise money to send the bodies of Sanchez and her children back to Guatemala for burial. The campaign has raised more than $4,200 toward its $20,000 goal. 

Tags: 
Top News

Related Content

Family Friends Raising Funds For Victims Of Deadly House Fire

By Jan 4, 2019
A memorial formed outside the home of a Guatemalen family on Academy Street Thursday Jan. 3. Two children died from their injuries from a fire at the home.
Nick de la Canal / WFAE

A Guatemalan family devastated by a deadly house fire in east Charlotte is receiving help from friends and strangers who are raising funds on their behalf.