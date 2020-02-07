National Weather Service Confirms Tornado In Thursday's Severe Weather

An EF-1 tornado touched down west of Pineville during Thursday's severe weather, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday.

The EF-1 tornado, which is the second-weakest of of six types of tornadoes, has maximum sustained winds of 95 mph.

The tornado touchded down at 12:18 p.m. "almost exactly on the NC/SC line along Nations Ford Road," officials said, and continued east into Matthews and Union County.

Much of the area continues to experience flooding and damage from uprooted and downed trees.