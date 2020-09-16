NC State Eclipses 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Among Students

By Bryan Anderson / Associated Press / Report for America 33 seconds ago

RALEIGH — North Carolina State University confirmed on Wednesday it has had more than 1,000 of its students test positive for the coronavirus since classes began on Aug. 10.

Mick Kulikowski, a spokesman for the university, said that 1,007 students have gotten the virus as of Monday.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was the first college in the state to shut down in-person undergraduate classes and direct students to move out of their dorms and return home to their families. N.C. State followed shortly thereafter, as did East Carolina University. All three campuses began the fall semester on Aug. 10.

ECU reported last week it had eclipsed 1,000 student COVID-19 cases, and UNC is approaching that mark with more than 950 cases.

The 13 remaining colleges within the University of North Carolina have seen mixed results.

UNC-Charlotte has not opened back campus for in-person instruction. Instead, it decided to keep classes online until at least Oct. 1. UNC-Greensboro has seen about 50 cases, while nearly 350 UNC-Wilmington students and about 250 Appalachian State University students have tested positive for the virus since they began classes last month.

___

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

___

Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Tags: 
NC State
North Carolina State University
Education
Top News

Related Content

Since Reopening, 3K NC College Students Got Coronavirus

By Bryan Anderson / Associated Press / Report for America Sep 1, 2020
Universtiy of North Carolina at Charlotte campus
Wade Bruton / UNCC

RALEIGH — At least 3,000 college students in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since campuses reopened last month for in-person classes, with an overwhelming number of cases coming from just three campuses, an Associated Press analysis shows.

NC State Students Scramble To Move Out After University Switches Plans

By Aug 28, 2020

A week after students were told they could stay in their dorms, N.C. State officials have changed course and ordered students to move out of dorm rooms by Sep. 6.

NC State Tells Students Staying On Campus To Go Home

By Aug 26, 2020
N.C. State University / Facebook

North Carolina State University told students remaining in university housing to go home Wednesday, acknowledging a rising number of COVID-19 clusters occurring in both on-campus and off-campus housing.