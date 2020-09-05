In New Documentary, Stacey Abrams Probes The State Of Voter Suppression in 2020

In the new documentary All In: The Fight For Democracy, Stacey Abrams bears personal witness to the struggle to vote, from the experience of her own family in Mississippi to her 2018 campaign for governor of Georgia.

In 2018, while Abrams was running for governor against then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp, she showed up to her polling place and was told she couldn't cast a ballot, because, according to their records, she already had voted.

"I told them I would have recalled that," Abrams told NPR's Weekend Edition. "And we were luckily able to solve the problem, but I know I'm not the only person who faced that challenge."

Between 2016 and 2018, at least 17 million voters were purged from the voter rolls, according to a study by the Brennan Center for Justice. In just one month alone — July 2017 — more than half a million voters were removed from Georgia's voter rolls, many because they didn't vote in previous elections, according to an investigation from APM Reports, Reveal and NPR member station WABE.

"We have to understand that purging does not simply occur because someone has died or has moved out of the state," Abrams said, adding that then-Secretary of State Kemp purged hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls. "The use of this purging led to a disproportionate number of communities of color being disenfranchised. And many didn't know they were purged until they showed up to vote."

Abrams, who lost the gubernatorial race to Kemp, is featured in the new documentary directed by Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortés and set to release on Amazon Prime Video on September 18. In it, she discusses how it is increasingly difficult for many Americans to cast their ballots.

"We should not live in a nation where your access to democracy depends on your celebrity, your wealth, or your zip code," Abrams said in an interview with NPR.

Interview Highlights

On the fear of voter fraud

Let's be clear: We do not have a voter fraud problem in America. Using the most aggressive standards issued by the Heritage Foundation, they found 1,300 putative cases out of 625 million votes cast. Basically we're trying to solve the issue of a hangnail with chemotherapy. That is the problem with how we're approaching who has access to the right to vote, whether it's signature mismatch laws or voter ID laws or any of the failings and challenges we have seen imposed upon communities that have been told your vote should not matter.

On why her documentary focuses primarily on Republicans

Democrats were responsible for Jim Crow. The Whigs participated in voter suppression by eliminating who could vote. Voter suppression has been the purview of almost every political party that has ever had power and not wanted to lose it. And in the 21st century, it is purely the province of the Republican Party. The reality, though, is if we don't fix it now, a new party may emerge to try to do the same and my mission isn't simply to cast aspersions on Republicans, it's to acknowledge who's doing it now so we can stop it now and we can understand why.

On President Trump encouraging his supporters to go to polls after voting by mail

I find it very ironic that this is the same man who has been railing against voter fraud and what he has said out loud to voters who may be first-time voters, to young people who are worried about what should happen, they are going to take the word of the President of the United States and potentially face felony charges and I worry that we will lose another group of people from participation, not through any fault of their own, but through someone in power using the right to vote against their people.



SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Now and then, two news stories rub up against each other and strike sparks. This week, David Blaine, the magician and illusionist, strapped himself to 52 helium-filled balloons, lifted off into the big blue skies above Arizona's Great Basin Desert and floated. It was something out of a childhood dream.

I want to go up and become a tiny dot in the sky, he told the New York Post.

He called his performance Ascension. He ascended almost 5 miles, up where the air is thin and cold, before he cut loose from the balloons, plunged through the sky at more than a hundred miles an hour and pulled the string on a parachute and steered back to Earth, where he landed on his feet and said, wow, that was awesome.

Mr. Blaine spent years preparing for his performance, which was livestreamed on YouTube, became a certified hot air balloonist and skydiver, making more than 500 jumps. He told his 9-year-old daughter, Dessa, this is all for you.

A day earlier, 16 stories above the streets of Manhattan, a woman clung to the outside of her window in Harlem after a fire broke out in her apartment. A firefighter named Brian Quinn fastened a rope to himself and repelled down to her from the floor above.

She was screaming she was going to die, he told CBS News. She didn't want to let go. The firefighter added, I was scared. When you're up that high, it's scary.

He was like Spider-Man, Superman, Kyra Walker, a neighbor, told reporters, coming out that window, encasing her body to make her feel safe.

It was apparently the first time in years New York firefighters have used a rope rescue, which may be as dangerous as any feat of daring by David Blaine. But like the performer, they rehearse and prepare.

They train, they train, they train, said Daniel Nigro, New York's fire commissioner, so even something that's so infrequent, they're able to do just like that. The woman Brian Quinn and his colleagues rescued is now recovering in the hospital.

One of those two people who shared a few seconds of the news this week is a celebrity, famed and rewarded for his daring, the other a public servant whose courageous acts are mostly off camera, often taken for granted, but I think they'd recognize some quality in each other. Their stories emerge together in these vexing times to remind us how human beings can still be bold and brave. We can soar on flights of imagination and save each other with our hands and hearts.

