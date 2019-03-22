New Music Friday: Our Top 8 Albums Out March 22

It's a packed release week with a whole bunch of notable albums to highlight, including the rock guitar heroics on Ex Hex's It's Real, the wistful wisdom of Jenny Lewis, Andrew Bird's "finest work yet," mind-blowing sonics from the genre-bending composers Emily Wells and Lafawndah, the German electronic artist Apparat and much more. Hosts Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson share their top picks for the best albums out on March 22 on this episode of New Music Friday.

Featured Albums:

Ex Hex: It's Real

Featured Song: "Diamond Drive"

Featured Song: "Diamond Drive" Jenny Lewis: On The Line

Featured Song: "Wasted Youth"

Featured Song: "Wasted Youth" American Football: American Football

Featured Song: "Uncomfortably Numb"

Featured Song: "Uncomfortably Numb" Lafawndah: Ancestor Boy

Featured Songs: "Daddy" and "Ancestor Boy"

Featured Songs: "Daddy" and "Ancestor Boy" Andrew Bird: My Finest Work Yet

Featured Song: "Olympians"

Featured Song: "Olympians" Emily Wells: This World Is Too ______ For You

Featured Songs: "Stay Up" and "Remind Me To Remember"

Featured Songs: "Stay Up" and "Remind Me To Remember" Apparat: LP5

Featured Songs: "Brandenburg" and "Caronte"

Featured Songs: "Brandenburg" and "Caronte" Lambchop: This (Is What I Wanted To Tell You)

Featured Song: "Everything For You"

Other Notable Albums Out On March 22: Bill McKay: Fountain Fire; Dean Lewis: A Place We Knew; Ibibio Sound Machine: Doko Mien; Lucy Rose: No Words Left; Nilufer Yanya: Miss Universe; Rich The Kid: The World Is Yours 2; Strand Of Oaks: Eraserland; Wallows: Nothings Happens



