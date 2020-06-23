New Southwest Elementary Is Among $67 Million In CMS Construction Awards

By 11 minutes ago
  • Artist's rendering of new southwest elementary school.
    Artist's rendering of new southwest elementary school.
    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved $67 million in construction contracts Tuesday, including $24 million to build a new elementary school in southwest Charlotte.

The 45-classroom school is expected to open in August 2021 and pull students from Nations Ford, Sterling and Steele Creek elementaries. The contract went to MetCon Inc.

Other contracts approved are:

  • $26 million to New Atlantic Contracting to build a new 45-classroom building for Briarwood Academy. The elementary school in northeast Charlotte had about 670 students last year.
  • $9 million to Barnhill / D.A. Everett to build a new gymnasium and demolish old buildings at West Mecklenburg High.
  • $7.5 million to Samet Corp. to build a 16-classroom addition and expand the cafeteria at Sharon Elementary in south Charlotte, which had about 950 students last year.

All the projects were part of the $922 million school bond package voters approved in 2017 and are scheduled for completion by August 2021. Dennis LaCaria, a construction consultant to CMS, said "current realities," including the coronavirus pandemic, put some projects at risk of running late.

Tags: 
Education
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
School Construction
School Bonds
Top News

Related Content

CMS Says $922 Million In Bonds Won't Cover Promised Projects

By Feb 7, 2020
CMS

The $922 million in school bonds that voters approved in 2017 is no longer enough to cover all the projects promised during the campaign, a top Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools official said Friday.

CMS Board Shrinks New High Schools, Says They'll Still Have 4,100 Empty Seats

By Feb 26, 2020
ANN DOSS HELMS / WFAE

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted Tuesday to scale back the size of three new high schools that are part of a 2017 bond package. And CMS staff says there will still be a surplus of more than 4,000 high school seats when those new schools open.