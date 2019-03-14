Related Program: 
News Brief: FAA Grounds 737 Max, Mueller Team Member Leaves

The FAA has grounded all Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the U.S. as investigators probe the cause of the crash in Ethiopia. Also, new information suggests the special counsel's investigation is done.