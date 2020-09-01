Related Program: All Things Considered on WFAE Oregon Law Enforcement Turns Down Governor's Help Request By Martin Kaste • 2 hours ago Related Program: All Things Considered on WFAE ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on September 1, 2020 6:33 pm Oregon's governor asked other departments to help Portland police with ongoing unrest, but they refused. They say they don't want to get involved unless Portland is more willing to crack down. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.