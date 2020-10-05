Pence To Give 1st Remarks Since Trump Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Vice President Pence is expected to speak to reporters Monday at Joint Base Andrews — less than an hour after President Trump announced he was leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later in the day.

This will be the first time Pence has spoken since Thursday, when Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. (Pence had traveled to Nebraska for campaign events on Thursday.)

Pence will be at Andrews before leaving for Utah on Monday, the White House said.

Several White House officials and close associates, including Trump and the first lady, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pence's comments come as he was choosing not to self-isolate, as approved by his doctor, despite his recent close proximity to several prominent Republicans who have publicly tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in recent days.

So far, at least a dozen of Trump's close associates have tested positive for the coronavirus since a largely maskless, tightly packed event at the White House Rose Garden Sept. 26. On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who as recently as Sunday addressed reporters while not wearing a mask, tested positive for the virus.

Trump, who was admitted to Walter Reed last week after testing positive for the virus, remains in the hospital, and tweeted Monday that he would be discharged later in the day.

"Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge," he said in a tweet. "I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

Trump's doctors have downplayed the facts surrounding the president's diagnosis and how severe his symptoms may be. They have treated Trump with Remdesivir therapy, an intravenous anti-viral drug, and the steroid dexamethasone, which is typically used to treat coronavirus patients who are in need of oxygen.

Over the weekend, Trump briefly left the hospital to wave at supporters outside the medical center.

