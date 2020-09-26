Photos: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Thousands of mourners paid their respects to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the two days her casket rested at the top of the Supreme Court steps, including former President Bill Clinton, who nominated her to the high court in 1993, and President Trump.

On Friday, Ginsburg lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman and the first Jewish person to be given that honor in the nation's history.

Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87 from pancreatic cancer, was only the second woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court.

We take a look at the past three days of remembrance for Ginsburg in photos.

Weds., Sept. 23, 2020:

Thurs., Sept. 24, 2020:

Fri., Sept. 25, 2020: