Photos: Remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

  • Members of Congress and guests pay their respects to the late Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as her casket lies in state during a memorial service in her honor in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol.
    Olivier Douliery / Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of mourners paid their respects to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the two days her casket rested at the top of the Supreme Court steps, including former President Bill Clinton, who nominated her to the high court in 1993, and President Trump.

On Friday, Ginsburg lay in state at the U.S. Capitol, the first woman and the first Jewish person to be given that honor in the nation's history.

Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87 from pancreatic cancer, was only the second woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court.

We take a look at the past three days of remembrance for Ginsburg in photos.

Weds., Sept. 23, 2020:

U.S. Supreme Court for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court.
Former law clerks for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., as they await the arrival of the casket on Wednesday.
Thurs., Sept. 24, 2020:

Fri., Sept. 25, 2020:

Female Democratic senators and congresswomen including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer line up to bid farewell to the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
