Pittenger Says He Won't Run In A Primary If One Happens

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger says he will not run in another primary election for the 9th Congressional District if allegations of fraud are substantiated by the North Carolina Elections Board. Pittenger was bested by Mark Harris during the primary last May.

"As a Member of Congress for the last six years, I am deeply grateful for the privilege of serving the 9th Congressional District," Pittenger said in a statement. "Regardless of the determination of the evidentiary hearing, I will not be a candidate in a possible primary election."

Harris is leading Democrat Dan McCready in the race for the congressional seat by 905 votes but the state board of elections has refused to certify the results pending its investigation. Adding to the delay, the board was dissolved on Friday following a court ruling in October over how the board was constituted.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said he wants to re-establish the board in time for an evidentiary hearing that's slated for Jan. 11. That meeting could determine whether or not there will be a new election in the district.