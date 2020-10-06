Police: 1 Dead After Shooting At Charlotte Apartment Complex

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say one person was shot to death Monday night at an apartment in the northeastern part of the city.

Police were called to Falling Waters Court, at the Arcadia apartments off North Tryon Street, around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting, where they found the victim. The person was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police have not said if the victim is male or female or whether they have any suspects.

CMPD has reported 88 homicides so far this year, compared with 77 at the same point last year. There were 107 homicides reported in all of 2019.