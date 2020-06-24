Police: Fourth Person Dies After Charlotte Mass Shooting

Police say a fourth person has died after Monday morning's mass shooting in northwest Charlotte.

Dairyon Dejean Stevenson, 31, died at a local hospital Tuesday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Jamaa Keon Cassell, 39, 29-year-old Kelly Miller and 28-year-old Christopher Antonio "CJ" Gleaton died Monday after being shot. Five other people were wounded by gunfire during the violence on Beatties Ford Road and five others were hit by cars.

Shots were fired just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Beatties Ford during a party on the street. Police said at least 400 people were at the block party when the shooting started and that more than 100 rounds were fired. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been announced.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

