The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte after a man was found shot and killed Friday morning.

Police responded to a call for service at 7:34 a.m. in the 5000 block of Idlewild Road North near Albemarle Road Park. CMPD officers who responded to the call found a man on a path with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC.

No other information was released.

This is Charlotte’s third homicide of the new year.