Police are investigating a shooting death the occurred in east Charlotte Sunday night.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 10:18 p.m. in the 7600 block of Gwynne Hill Road. Officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead by MEDIC.

No more information was provided about the victim or any potential suspects.

This is an ongoing investigation.