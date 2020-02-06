Police: Man Shot, Killed In Charlotte Restaurant

Police say a man was shot to death Wednesday night at a restaurant in southwest Charlotte.

The shooting at La Poblanita Bar and Grill in the 1900 block of Westinghouse Boulevard was reported just after 9 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 37-year-old Juan Velazquez Hernandez was dead inside the restaurant when they got to the scene.

CMPD says another man walked into La Poblanita and shot Hernandez, who was working for a company hired to fix kitchen equipment at the restaurant.

Police on Thursday morning said they were still trying to figure out what led to the shooting and had yet to release any information about the suspect.

This would be the eighth homicide reported in Charlotte this year.

CMPD asks anyone with information on the case to call 704-432-8477.