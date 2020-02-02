Police Shoot Man Who Was Allegedly Waving Gun At Drivers

A man was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot by police in Pineville.

The shooting took place about 10:30 a.m., after officers say they received a call about a man waving a handgun at passing cars as he walked down Polk Street, just off Pineville-Matthews Road near Interstate 485.

The Pineville Police Department told the Charlotte Observer that when officers approached the man, he turned toward them and “displayed actions on what the officers believed to be an imminent threat , and posed a threat to them.

Two officers opened fire, critically injuring the man. The police department has not said exactly how the man threatened officers and is withholding the identities of both the man and the officers involved.

The officers are administrative leave as is standard.

“At this time of day, this is a commercial area in Pineville, so there are a lot of people out and about. All the businesses we know that surround this area were open,” Pineville Police Lt. Corey Copley told WSOC-TV.