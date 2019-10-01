Preparing For McCready Win, Trump Says CNN Built Special $2 Million Studio. CNN: That's Not True

President Trump campaigned for Republican Dan Bishop on the night before Election Day in the 9th Congressional District race on Sept. 10.

Three weeks later, the president is still celebrating – and taking shots at CNN.

Last week, President Trump held a private meeting in New York City with U.S. diplomats and invited guests. The meeting came hours after the release of a whistleblower report that said the president had pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to a transcript of the meeting obtained by Bloomberg News, Trump talked about Bishop's victory over Democrat Dan McCready in the 9th Congressional District race.

Trump said CNN had built a “most beautiful” $2 million studio for the race.

He added: “They have no ratings and they’re building studios all over the place but they had a studio, the studio was going to stay up for weeks and toward the end of the night they were taking it down.”

That’s not true. A CNN fact-checker wrote on Twitter Tuesday that the network covered both campaigns on election night, but did not build a special studio. He said the story is “entirely fictitious.”

In his New York City remarks, the president again said that Bishop had been down by 17 percentage points before he campaigned for him.

That's also not true. There was no published poll that showed Bishop behind by more than a few percentage points. After the race, strategists for both campaigns said the race was always close.

Bishop won the race by 2 percentage points in a district Trump won by 12 in 2016.