Putney Says Video From Shooting Will Be Released, Eventually

CMPD chief Kerr Putney says police body camera video eventually will be released from Monday's shooting of a black man by a white police officer at a fast-food restaurant on Beatties Ford Road.

Putney told about 300 people during a community meeting last night that there is video from the shooting that killed 27-year-old Danquirs Franklin.

"Everyone wants to talk about body-worn cameras, and release the video. I can't, but a Superior Court judge will, in due time. It's already been requested," he said.

Putney did not describe the video but warned that people likely will see what they want.

"If you believe every time the police come out they're hunting black people, men, in particular, you can see that. [If] you believe every time an officer fires his weapon and somebody was armed is justified, you're gonna see that, too. I'm gonna tell you it's not that simple," Putney said.

He said CMPD will not object to the video's release after the investigation is finished.