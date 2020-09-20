Rally With Jacob Blake's Family Held In Charlotte

Members of Jacob Blake’s family attended a rally in Charlotte on Sunday and called for an end to a “vicious cycle of hate."

The News & Observer reports Jacob Blake's sister, Letetra Widman, made those comments as she spoke in front of a crowd of more than 150 people in the city. Blake, a Black man, has been paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot seven times by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

His father, a Charlotte resident, also spoke at the rally, and the crowd then marched to a Black Lives Matter mural in the city.

“If some of us do not count, none of us counts,” Jacob Blake Sr. told the crowd, reported the Charlotte Observer. “I refuse to accept the fact that in 2020 I have to prove my son is a human being.”

WBTV reports the rally for racial justice was held on the fourth anniversary of the shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Scott's death prompted days of protests in the city.