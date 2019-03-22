Rep. Beasley Joins Race For Lt. Gov. Democratic Nomination

State Rep. Chaz Beasley of Charlotte says he's running for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor in 2020. Beasley made the announcement in a Facebook Live video Thursday night.

"I believe that we have to build a state where everybody, regardless of their background, regardless of who they are, regardless of where they come from, regardless of what they're going through, can live up to their best potential and participate in our state's success," Beasley said.

Beasley is in his second term in the House, representing the 92nd District covering southwest Charlotte and Pineville. He says he talked with advisors and constituents for months before deciding to run.

Beasley was raised by a single mother in Alexander and Catawba counties. He graduated from Harvard and has a law degree from Georgetown. He was elected in 2016 and re-elected last year.

He's one of a half-dozen Democrats seeking the lieutenant governor nomination. Others include state Sen. Terry Van Duyn of Buncombe County, Hoke County Commissioner Allen Thomas, former Sen. Cal Cunningham of Davidson County, Gaston County environmental lawyer Bill Toole, and state Representative Yvonne Lewis Holley of Wake County.

The Democratic primary is expected to be held in March 2020.