Review Of UNCC Mass Shooting Suggests Clearer Roles For Responders

By 53 minutes ago
  • Families and students were told to meet after the shooting in a nearby Harris Teeter parking lot. The review said that could have been communicated better.
    Jessa Olgin / WFAE

An outside review of the mass shooting at UNC Charlotte in April 2019 found nothing the university could have done to identify the threat earlier.

The reviewers called the initial response fast and effective, but they found weaknesses in coordinating with outside first responders and letting people know when the lockdown was over.

"Additional procedures and training opportunities should be developed to ensure UNC Charlotte employees are aware of and have practiced in their roles and responsibilities in an active shooter situation," says a five-page summary released by the university Monday.

A former student opened fire in the Kennedy Building on April 30, 2019, killing two students and injuring four. The university hired the National Police Foundation and the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators to review the response.

Departing Chancellor Phil DuBois considers the full report confidential but released an executive summary. It lists several actions UNC Charlotte should take to clarify staff roles, work better with outside agencies, evaluate future threats and address ongoing trauma from the shooting.

UNCC Shooting
