The Rolling Stones Head To Charlotte's Bank Of America Stadium

You can’t always get what you want… unless perhaps you’re a billionaire who wants the Rolling Stones to play in uptown Charlotte.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s sports and entertainment company announced Thursday morning that the legendary rock band will play Bank of America Stadium on July 1.

It’s part of the Stones’ “No Filter” U.S. and Canada tour this year, which also includes stops in Atlanta and Nashville, Tennessee.

The July concert will be the second time the Rolling Stones have played in the stadium – the first was in 1997 when it was called Ericsson Stadium. Panthers President Tom Glick announced last year that Bank of America Stadium was “back in the concert business,” and several acts have been booked since, including Billy Joel and Garth Brooks.

The stadium has about 75,000 seats.

There had been speculation about the Rolling Stones eventually playing Charlotte again. Tepper said last year that he regretted not being able to make Charlotte a stop on the band’s 2019 tour, according to the Charlotte Business Journal, and images of the Stones’ signature mouth logo have been spotted recently in uptown — including on Bank of America Stadium.

Kudos to ⁦@CBJFahey⁩, who just spotted this and grabbed an image of scoreboard at ⁦@BoAStadium_⁩ from our break room. No word from ⁦@Panthers⁩ but it looks like a ⁦@RollingStones⁩ tour date is in the offing ... pic.twitter.com/UQ5Sl9nlce — Erik Spanberg (@CBJspanberg) February 3, 2020

The Rolling Stones formed in 1962 in the U.K. and are one of the most successful acts in music history, with hits including “Gimme Shelter,” “Start Me Up” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

Tickets go on sale Feb. 14.