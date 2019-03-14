Fatal Shootings At 2 New Christchurch, New Zealand, Mosques

1 hour ago
  • A police officer attempts to move people away from a mosque where shots were fired in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Friday. Police say there are multiple casualties.
    Mark Baker / AP
Originally published on March 14, 2019 11:35 pm

Updated at 11:25 p.m. ET

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirms there have been attacks on two mosques in Christchurch.

"It is clear this is one of New Zealand's darkest days," she said. "What has happened is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence."

"Many of those affected may be migrants, maybe refugees ... They are us. ... The perpetrator is not. ... There is no place in New Zealand for such acts of extreme and unprecedented violence," Ardern said.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said there are multiple casualties and one person has been arrested. He referred to the incident status as "active shooter."

Bush urged anyone who had intended to visit a mosque in New Zealand not to go, to "close your doors until you hear from us again."

The attack occurred at 1:40 p.m. Friday at a time when many people were in the Masjid Al Noor Mosque on the edge of Hagley Park, according to New Zealand and Australia media. The other attack was on a mosque in a suburb called Linwood.

Armed police have been deployed. The public is being urged to stay indoors.

