South African 'Queen Sono' Is A Savvy Secret Agent — And A First For Netflix

Queen Sono is both a classic spy thriller and a ground-breaking entertainment endeavor. The drama is Netflix's first commissioned script-to-screen series from Africa, and the first such show to get major distribution in the U.S.

Filmed across the continent with a diverse cast featuring multiple languages, the show stars Pearl Thusi as a South African secret agent with a complicated past.

Creator and executive producer Kagiso Lediga has a background in stand up comedy and says his jump to a crime drama is "just a graduation of storytelling."

"Stand up was the cheapest way to tell a story because you don't require crews and lights and cameras," he says. "It's just you, and the mic, and a spotlight."

There are a lot more moving parts now, and he acknowledges that being the first comes with some pressure.

"If you do stand up, you get into a room, you perform and you're ... representing yourself ... " he says. "People laugh? Great. People, don't laugh? You just avoid eye contact and keep it moving."

But when you're making the first Netflix original fully produced in Africa?

"Everybody's coming with this expectation," he says. "It's like what is the first African original? ... What are we going to see?"

Interview Highlights

On why he wanted to tell a spy story

I've always loved the spy genre. You know, I love everything from John le Carré-type of spy stuff all the way to James Bond. And you know, what I like most about it is that you can infuse it with history. ... You get to tell the story of a culture very easily.

So I thought, you know, that the world doesn't necessarily have like a context of Africa. You know, Africa is always this place over there with kids that are covered in flies. And I thought: Africa's way sexier, and what better way to show it off than through a spy story where you have like this great female agent who traverses the continent?

On featuring a female protagonist

For African women and for little girls to see a woman do that — you know, punching people in the face — because [those are] the kind of roles that men generally play on this continent. I wanted to flip that. I wanted to have women see themselves or see another female that's empowered and maybe that could make a difference. You know, for like a 15 year old, 16 year old seeing Queen Sono, you know, that's a great image. That's, I think, something empowering for them going forward. That was sort of a driving force for me.

It is the elephant in the room. The legacy of apartheid is everywhere. - Kagiso Lediga, creator of 'Queen Sono'

On Queen Sono being haunted by the murder of her mother, an anti-apartheid activist

Our recent history is apartheid. And it kind of is like the ghost — it is the elephant in the room. The legacy of apartheid is everywhere. It's pervasive in general society. And for me, it's very important that that narrative doesn't get lost.

You know, like for young people who ... might have been born 10 years ago, for them, it might just be regular that black people are always working on the side of the roads while, you know, the yards and the spaces are owned by white people. If you don't sort of explain why that is, people are just gonna think that's how God intended it. ... The universe just likes it that way, you know?

And so I felt in this piece of entertainment, it's important to tell that history. ... I thought it would be like a cool thing to imbue the story with the history and see how that goes.

On creating the first Netflix original series where the whole production is centered in Africa

So you come with a spy thing and people recognize all the tropes, then they'll go: 'It's not original.' ... And then you get people who get it and they're like: 'Oh, my God, this is unbelievable to see ourselves, to hear our languages.' ...

So then at some point you just have to kind of grow a thick skin and go with it, because we knew that it was going to be a tightrope walk, because you can't please everybody, but you're going to try to make something very original and fun — and I think we succeeded in that.

On how he's doing in Johannesburg, during the coronavirus pandemic

We're good. In my town, it's illegal to go jogging or to walk your dog. So luckily, my dog is really, really old. So walking it would probably kill it. But it plays a little bit in the garden. It's winter — winter's starting. So that could also be bad news because it's when people get flus and all of that type of stuff. But I think as a nation people are staying at home. We're doing our best.

Eliza Dennis and Tinbete Ermyas produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Beth Novey adapted it for the Web.



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Social distancing is the goal during this pandemic, but self-isolation has also pushed millions of people closer together over the past month. Working parents are now home with their children 24/7, and roommates may have no choice but to self-isolate with each other. But what if you're single and live alone? What do you do when you just need a hug?

Shani Silver writes about this and a lot of other things in the Every Single Day essay series for Refinery29. Her latest is titled "Coronavirus And Single Scaries: I Just Want A Husband Right Now." And that's because, Silver told us from her place in Brooklyn, New York, living single during this moment is a very different experience than choosing the single life in normal times.

SHANI SILVER: This is not a typical day at home in any capacity. I think when you remove choice, and you dial up fear, being home by yourself is a very different experience. And I think when we are - as human beings, when we're scared, it's helpful when you have someone to be scared with. You are alone for the duration of this, and that duration is uncertain. And that doesn't take away from being very comfortable being a single woman. It's just adding on new feelings that I was not experiencing before the pandemic.

MARTIN: Well, one other issue you mentioned I think probably feels very real to people, even if they haven't considered the other things that you've pointed out, is you mentioned in your essay that your insurance provider sent you some recommendations that made references to another person watching you for possible symptoms. Or if you are unwell, it's, like, how to quarantine - like, have somebody else bring you food. Who is that person going to be in your case?

SILVER: That person does not exist. The email you're referencing was from my insurance provider, and they were sort of categorizing symptom levels and indicating which could be dealt with at home and which required a hospital visit. And one of the symptoms that required a hospital visit was somebody is having trouble waking me up. And there is no way for me to know if (laughter) someone has trouble waking me up because there's no one here.

So that scared me. That was a very isolating moment. That was a very terrifying moment - I mean, among plenty others, but that one especially. Like, how am I - is that a symptom? Does this have to be monitored by someone else? Because that's absolutely terrifying.

MARTIN: Have you come up with some ideas about how to deal with this new reality?

SILVER: A lot of it comes down to perspective. And I - there's this weird kind of, like, contest vibe of, like, who has it worse right now. And I don't like that, and that's not my intention in saying this. But, like, having perspective for how safe we are and how comfortable we are in any given moment really helps - like, identifying for yourself that you are safe and you are OK. Despite being alone, I'm still very, very safe. And sort of maintaining that perspective and understanding that I'm OK, and that many people are not is a comfort.

And then in the moments that are really hard, what I've started doing is every time that I'm sort of here, and I realize, like, no one cares if I'm OK right now - in those moments, I try to check on other people. I try to text all of my single girlfriends and make sure that they're doing OK. I text my friends who have young kids and ask them how they're doing.

So anytime that I don't feel well, I make sure that I'm actively reaching out to other people because there's a good chance that they're feeling like I'm feeling, too, because we're all experiencing this. And checking on other people, I've found, is just a nice thing to do in the first place. But it also has the added benefit of lifting my spirits as well.

MARTIN: Shani Silver writes about being single for Refinery29. She's also the host of "A Single Serving Podcast."

Shani, thanks so much for talking to us.

SILVER: Thank you for having me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.