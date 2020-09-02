SouthBound: Anthony Hamilton On Reshaping His Sound And Raising His Kids In This Troubled Summer

Anthony Hamilton, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter from Charlotte, has spent his career working a fertile patch of rhythm and blues.

Credit Courtesy Anthony Hamilton

Sometimes he makes old-school records that might remind you of Al Green or Bill Withers; other times he pairs his voice with hip-hop beats.

But this summer of death and protest on the streets has made him rethink his sound once again – and it has made him wonder about the best way to talk about it to his six sons.

Show notes:

Music in this episode (all by Anthony Hamilton):

  • "Charlene"
  • "Ain't Nobody Worryin'"
  • "For All We Know" (Donny Hathaway cover)
  • "Best of Me"
  • "The Point Of It All"

