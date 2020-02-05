SouthBound Replay: Brooklyn Decker On Acting, Running A Business, And Coming Home

Today's episode is a replay of our conversation with Brooklyn Decker from October 2018. Decker grew up outside of Charlotte, where SouthBound is based, and was discovered at a mall by a talent scout for a modeling agency. When we talked, she was back in town to see family.

Two updates since our talk: Her Netflix series "Grace and Frankie" just started its sixth season on Netflix; and Finery, the company she co-founded, was bought by the personal styling service StitchFix.

