Speeches And Songs: Stratford Edition

By editor 49 minutes ago
  • Contestants Randolph Meiklejohn and Meredith Lark face off in a game on <em>Ask Me Another</em> at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Contestants Randolph Meiklejohn and Meredith Lark face off in a game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Mike Katzif / NPR

Contestants let slip the dogs of war in this Shakespeare-themed audio quiz where the Bard meets contemporary pop songs.

Heard on Tan France: Naturally Tan.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.