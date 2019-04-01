State Offers Award For Information In Unsolved Killing Of Charlotte Boy

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the unsolved killing of a 7-year-old boy in Charlotte in 2015.

Kevin Antonio Calderon Rodas was attending a child's birthday party on the evening of Sept. 5 in southwest Charlotte when gunfire erupted, striking and killing him. A 5-year-old girl and two men were also shot, but they survived.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.

