Steph Curry, Will Arnett To Produce TV Show Set In Charlotte

NBA All-Star and Charlotte native Steph Curry will team with actor Will Arnett to produce a television show for Fox that will be set in the Queen City, Hollywood trade publications reported.

"The Second Half," will follow the life of a retired NBA player who moves back to Charlotte, buys a car wash and struggles to reconnect with his father, daughter, ex-girlfriend and childhood friend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Curry's production company, Unanimous Media, is teaming with Arnett's Electric Avenue firm and Sean Clements, who will write the script. The comedy is a co-production between Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV.

Last year, Curry's Unanimous Media inked a multi-year deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to produce film, TV and other projects.