Student Shot At School Bus Stop In West Charlotte Monday

By 1 hour ago
  • A CMS student was shot around 3:15 p.m. after getting off of a school bus in west Charlotte Monday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has confirmed a student was shot Monday afternoon after getting off of a school bus in west Charlotte.

Police say that the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Timberbrook Drive.

Witnesses told WCNC the victim is 16.

The student, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries according to MEDIC. CMS has not said what school the student attends.

No arrests have been made and no other details have been released.

