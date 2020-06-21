Sunday Puzzle: New Start

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some words. For each one, change the initial consonant or consonants to a new consonant or new consonants to get a new word that looks like it should rhyme with the original but doesn't. Every answer is unique.

Example: Cord --> Word

1. Howl

2. Golf

3. Brave

4. Fork

5. Paste

6. Toad

7. Gasp

8. Green

9. Pooch

10. Goose

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Greg Van Mechelen of Berkeley, Calif. Think of a five-letter word. Change the first letter to the next letter of the alphabet, and you'll get a new word that doesn't share any sounds with the first one. Then change its first letter to the next letter of the alphabet, and you'll get a third word that doesn't share any sounds with either of the first two. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Bough --> Cough --> Dough

Winner: Rachel Mazor of Brooklyn, N.Y.

This week's challenge: Think of a famous person whose name consists of three names. The first and last letters of the first name plus the first and last letters of the second name plus the first and last letters of the third name, in order, name a city and lake in Europe. Who is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, June 25th, at 3 p.m. ET.

