Sunday Puzzle: Starting A New Phrase

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Three consecutive words somewhere in each sentence are the first three words of a familiar proverb or saying. Tell me what it is.

Example: My parents went to the restaurant at 5 p.m. to get the early bird special. --> The early bird catches the worm.

1. The queen attends every royal function, so her absence makes the crowd concerned.

2. The cows with two heads are the big attraction at the carnival.

3. A nice Scottish lad is what a miss is looking for.

4. I'm reading a Rolling Stone article about a new country artist.

5. At the amusement park, children should be at least eight to ride the rollercoaster.

6. At swim camp, Tammy learned the butterfly, while the counselors taught different strokes for the other swimmers.

7. At the Westminster show, every dog has a leash.

8. While marijuana prices vary from state to state, studies show the grass is cheapest in Oregon.

9. A foster home is where a child gets a new life.

10. Of all the qualities you want in a business partner, honesty is the most important.

Last week's challenge: Think of a famous person whose name consists of three names. The first and last letters of the first name plus the first and last letters of the second name plus the first and last letters of the third name, in order, name a city and lake in Europe. Who is it?

Challenge answer: Lulu Garcia-Navarro --> Lugano

Winner: Ellen Blackstone of Seattle

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Ed Pegg Jr., who runs the website MathPuzzle.com. Think of a five-letter animal. Remove the middle letter, and two opposites remain. What animal is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, July 2nd, at 3 p.m. ET.

