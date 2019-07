Updated: 9:31 p.m.

A Charlotte Mecklenburg Police SWAT unit is responding to a situation in a parking deck at Atrium Health Carolina's Medical Center.

CMPD reports a person has barricaded themself in a vehicle in the Medical Center Plaza visitor's parking deck located at 1001 Blythe Blvd.

SWAT negotiators are speaking with the individual.

This is a developing story.