SWAT Responds To Charlotte Hospital, One Person Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot

Updated: 12:11 a.m.

A SWAT situation that began shortly before 6:00 p.m. Friday is now over.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responded to a call that a person may have been shot in a parking deck at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

On arrival, officers found a woman barricaded in a vehicle on the 5th floor of the Medical Center Plaza visitor's parking deck. Members of the CMPD SWAT team and negotiators made contact with the woman.

After a standoff with SWAT and speaking with negotiators, the woman fired a gun within the vehicle. CMPD reports she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.