Tell Us: What Does The American Flag Mean To You Right Now?

Are you noticing more American flags in your neighborhood these days? Are you flying one yourself, or thinking maybe now is the time to get one? Or maybe you've taken down your U.S. flag or have strong feelings about not flying it these days. We would like to know your thoughts about the flag and how they may be evolving for a story about the American flag in this political season.

Fill out the form below and an NPR producer may reach out to include your perspective in an upcoming on-air or online story. Feel free to share a photo of your flag or another photo that helps illustrate your perspective.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

