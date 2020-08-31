Tony Norwood Joins WFAE's Board Of Directors

Tony Norwood has been elected to serve on WFAE’s Board of Directors. Tony will serve until December 2022, at which point he will be eligible to serve another three-year term. He is the vice president of human resources – corporate at Trane Technologies in Davidson, North Carolina.

He is a graduate of Cornell University in New York and received his master’s from Rutgers University in New Jersey. Norwood currently resides in Waxhaw, North Carolina.

“Tony has been a fan of public radio for over 30 years so I am especially happy to have him join us in serving WFAE. His energy, perspective, and professional expertise will help WFAE continue to provide local news and programming that is more vital than ever,” said Mark Ethridge, chair of WFAE's Board of Directors.

The University Radio Foundation, Inc., holds the broadcast license for WFAE. The Foundation’s Board of Directors is comprised of 23 members from across the Charlotte region. Board members volunteer their time and expertise to oversee WFAE’s governance, financial assets, mission and service to the community